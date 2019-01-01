Infosys (NYSE:INFY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Infosys
Infosys Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Infosys (NYSE: INFY) was reported by BMO Capital on April 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting INFY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.70% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Infosys (NYSE: INFY) was provided by BMO Capital, and Infosys maintained their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Infosys, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Infosys was filed on April 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 14, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Infosys (INFY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $28.00 to $25.00. The current price Infosys (INFY) is trading at is $19.43, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
