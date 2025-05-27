Infosys To Implement AI-Powered Digital Workplace For E.ON Employees

Infosys Limited INFY, on Tuesday, entered into a strategic partnership with European energy provider E.ON EONGY.

The partnership will utilize Infosys Topaz, an AI-first platform powered by generative AI, to streamline operations, boost user experience, and drive innovation through an agile, product-focused, and automated framework while maintaining advanced security and compliance standards.

E.ON and Infosys will introduce a human-centered support model designed to offer E.ON employees greater choice, control, and convenience, ultimately enhancing efficiency and accelerating business innovation.

By leveraging Infosys Topaz, the collaboration aims to deliver seamless user experiences and boost productivity for more than 77,000 E.ON employees across Europe.

This initiative supports E.ON’s transformation into a fully digital energy company, focusing on leveraging AI to generate business value.

Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head – Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy, and Enterprise Sustainability, Infosys, said, “At Infosys, we are proud to bring our deep expertise in AI and digital transformation to this significant collaboration with E.ON. By leveraging Infosys Topaz, we will enable an AI-powered digital workplace transformation that will bolster productivity and employee experience.”

”We believe that energy companies like E.ON are at the forefront of driving a digital revolution driven by the need to better meet evolving customer demands and achieve operational excellence.”

This month, Infosys collaborated with many companies across various sectors to enable digital transformation, AI advancement, and IT landscape modernization.

This includes strategic partnerships with LogicMonitor, the governing body of tennis in Great Britain (Lawn Tennis Association), and Norway’s leading bank (DNB Bank).

Price Action: INFY shares are trading higher by 0.66% to $18.23 premarket at last check Tuesday.

