Why ChemoCentryx Is Trading Higher By 110%, Here Are 95 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 4, 2022 1:12 PM | 10 min read

Gainers

  • InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. NVIV shares jumped 178.5% to $12.45 after gaining over 12% on Wednesday.
  • Onion Global Limited OG gained 113.9% to $0.8556.
  • ChemoCentryx, Inc. CCXI gained 110% to $50.68 after the company, and Amgen, announced an agreement under which Amgen will acquire the company for $52 per share in cash.
  • Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV jumped 80% to $4.8300.
  • Greenpro Capital Corp. GRNQ rose 61.1% to $2.82 after climbing around 14% on Tuesday after climbing 28% on Wednesday.
  • Missfresh Limited MF shares surged 59.3% to $0.1834 after dropping 7% on Wednesday.
  • Quhuo Limited QH gained 51.8% to $0.4966.
  • Yellow Corporation YELL rose 44.1% to $6.79 after the company swung to a profit for the second quarter.
  • Society Pass Incorporated SOPA gained 42.8% to $2.6700 after reporting 2Q 2022 and 1H 2022 financial results.
  • GreenLight Biosciences Holdings GRNA shares gained 39.6% to $4.55 after jumping over 25% on Wednesday. Samsung Biologics and the company recently announced the completion of the first commercial-scale engineering run for the companies' mRNA production partnership.
  • ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. CNET surged 37.5% to $0.79. ZW Data Action Technologies recently collaborated with Forbes Global Alliance to build the Forbes China Group Digital Collection Platform to launch NFT Products and jointly operate the platform data.
  • Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. GBT rose 36.5% to $46.31 following a report suggesting the company is attracting takeover interest. According to a Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter, some large pharmaceutical companies are looking into a potential deal.
  • Legacy Housing Corporation LEGH rose 29.9% to $17.55. Legacy Housing will restate its 1st, 2nd, 3rd quarters unaudited interim financial statements for FY21, Reuters reported.
  • Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE jumped 27.8% to $5.82. Forge Global is expected to report Q2 financial results on August 11, 2022.
  • Molecular Data Inc. MKD gained 26.3% to $0.7701.
  • Waitr Holdings Inc. WTRH surged 26% to $0.4267.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BCRX gained 25.5% to $14.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also announced the FDA has lifted its partial clinical hold on the BCX9930 program.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA shares rose 25.5% to $0.1418 after gaining around 9% on Wednesday.
  • Immunic, Inc. IMUX gained 25% to $4.89 following Q2 results.
  • NanoViricides, Inc. NNVC jumped 23.5% to $3.04 after the company announced it has begun drug development to combat Monkeypox virus.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA rose 20.5% to $1.7594 after the company announced an update on its capital deployment strategy. Exela Technologies says the company has purchased $70 million of face value 2026 Senior Secured Notes at a discount with funds raised from equity. This will be the first contribution to the company's STS ("Serve the Shareholders") initiative.
  • Ashford Inc. AINC gained 20.1% to $16.78 following Q2 earnings.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. STAF surged 20% to $3.8462.
  • Synthetic Biologics, Inc. SYN rose 19.4% to $1.77. Synthetic Biologics recently announced a $3 million private placement of convertible preferred stock.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ELOX gained 19.1% to $0.2650.
  • TTM Technologies, Inc. TTMI gained 18.5% to $16.01 following upbeat Q2 results.
  • Precigen, Inc. PGEN jumped 18.4% to $2.12.
  • Exicure, Inc. XCUR shares rose 18.1% to $2.35 after climbing around 27% on Wednesday.
  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS climbed 17.8% to $14.41.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN gained 17% to $94.50 after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock.
  • Rent-A-Center, Inc. RCII climbed 16% to $29.49 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI rose 15.9% to $1,032.06 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE rose 15.7% to $0.1196 after dipping around 34% on Wednesday.
  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN gained 15.8% to $4.75 as the company reported pricing of $12 million upsized offering.
  • Altice USA, Inc. ATUS surged 15.5% to $11.17 following strong quarterly sales.
  • Pintec Technology Holdings Limited PT jumped 15.5% to $1.19.
  • Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM surged 15% to $31.24 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
  • Amesite Inc. AMST gained 14.6% to $0.4934.
  • Insmed Incorporated INSM jumped 13.7% to $24.76 following narrower-than-expected Q2 loss.
  • Arcosa, Inc. ACA jumped 13.4% to $58.18 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI rose 13.3% to $0.1360. Digital Brands Group, last month, received a determination letter from the Nasdaq stating that the Company has not regained compliance.
  • ATI Inc. ATI gained 11.5% to $28.26 after reporting strong quarterly results.
  • Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. GOL gained 11.2% to $3.78 after the company reported preliminary traffic figures for July 2022.
  • Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. WMS jumped 10.8% to $133.48 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY23 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Hecla Mining Company HL gained 9.3% to $4.82 following upbeat Q2 results.
  • Benitec Biopharma Inc. BNTC rose 8.7% to $0.86.
  • Installed Building Products, Inc. IBP gained 7.7% to $105.32 following Q2 results.
  • Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. HII jumped 7.1% to $234.24 as the company reported a second-quarter sales and service revenue increase of 19.3% year-over-year to $2.662 billion, beating the consensus of $2.62 billion.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT shares rose 6.3% to $0.1861.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SYRS rose 5% to $0.9227. The European Medicines Agency issued a positive opinion on Syros Pharmaceuticals’ application for orphan drug designation for tamibarotene for myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).
  • Novo Nordisk A/S NVO rose 3.7% to $103.60. Novo Nordisk reported Q2 sales of DKK41.27 billion, +25% Y/Y (+15% on a constant currency basis).


Losers

  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD dipped 43.6% to $620.00 on possible profit taking after the stock surged over the last few trading days.
  • Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TMBR dropped 39.9% to $0.1038 after the company announced a public stock offering of approximately 66.67 million shares at $0.12 per share.
  • AMTD IDEA Group AMTD fell 36.2% to $3.9709 after dropping over 10% on Wednesday.
  • Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT fell 35.5% to $1.02 after surging 145% on Wednesday.
  • SiTime Corporation SITM dipped 33.8% to $138.70. SiTime posted upbeat quarterly results, but lowered its forecast for the year.
  • Vapotherm, Inc. VAPO fell 29.5% to $1.8047 after the company reported Q2 EPS results down year over year and worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. Additionally, multiple firms downgraded the stock following the company's Q2 earnings results.
  • Paymentus Holdings, Inc. PAY dropped 29.4% to $12.79 following weak quarterly earnings.
  • Gannett Co., Inc. GCI fell 28% to $2.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Aris Water Solutions, Inc. ARIS dipped 27% to $16.10 after the company reported Q2 results and announced acquisition of the assets of Delaware Energy Services, LLC.
  • Leafly Holdings, Inc. LFLY fell 26.5% to $3.75.
  • U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. USPH dipped 25.5% to $94.55 following weak quarterly results.
  • Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN dropped 24.4% to $4.69.
  • Forafric Global PLC AFRI fell 24.3% to $7.56.
  • Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN shares fell 23.3% to $4.76 after jumping 140% on Wednesday.
  • Atento S.A. ATTO dipped 22.2% to $6.69 following Q2 results.
  • Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA dropped 21.9% to $1.14.
  • InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. INFU fell 21% to $7.84 following Q2 results.
  • Liquidity Services, Inc. LQDT dropped 20.7% to $17.77 following Q3 results.
  • MediaCo Holding Inc. MDIA fell 20.4% to $4.5001 after jumping 49% on Wednesday.
  • United Fire Group, Inc. UFCS dipped 20.3% to $25.74 following weak quarterly sales.
  • 8x8, Inc. EGHT dropped 20% to $4.4898. MKM Partners initiated coverage on 8x8 with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $5.5.
  • DXC Technology Company DXC declined 18.8% to $25.61 following downbeat quarterly results.
  • Ecovyst Inc. ECVT fell 18.4% to $8.74 as the company reported upsize and pricing of secondary offering of 13,000,000 shares of common stock by selling stockholders and repurchase of common stock.
  • Ball Corporation BALL dropped 18% to $59.77.
  • Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS fell 17.4% to $2.71 after gaining around 90% on Wednesday.
  • Ocwen Financial Corporation OCN dropped 17.2% to $29.14 following earnings miss.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX fell 16.8% to $16.45 after surging 360% on Wednesday.
  • YETI Holdings, Inc. YETI dipped 16.8% to $45.21 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and cut FY22 adjusted EPS guidance.
  • Enveric Biosciences, Inc. ENVB shares fell 16.6% to $10.92 after jumping 106% on Wednesday. Enveric Biosciences recently announced an $8 million registered direct offering and private placement.
  • Fortinet, Inc. FTNT fell 16.6% to $52.44 after the company issued in-line guidance and slightly lowered its FY22 service revenue outlook.
  • MMTec, Inc. MTC fell 16% to $4.3291 after dropping over 34% on Wednesday.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. TNDM dipped 15.1% to $58.58. Tandem Diabetes Care posted a Q2 loss of $0.24 per share.
  • Medifast, Inc. MED fell 15% to $145.95 after the company lowered its FY22 forecast.
  • Itron, Inc. ITRI dropped 14.6% to $50.06 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • Revolve Group, Inc. RVLV shares fell 14.3% to $26.52 following downbeat Q2 results.
  • GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX fell 13.9% to $2.3591. Geovax Labs posted a Q2 loss of $0.21 per share.
  • Perficient, Inc. PRFT dropped 13.2% to $95.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Crocs, Inc. CROX fell 13% to $67.30.
  • American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB fell 11.8% to $0.8830 after climbing over 58% on Wednesday.
  • Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK fell 11.3% to $88.06.
  • Lucid Group, Inc. LCID fell 10.3% to $18.40 following weak quarterly sales.
  • Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. PSTX fell 10.1% to $4.0550 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock.
  • Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. MHUA fell 8% to $4.5999 after dropping 29% on Wednesday.
  • The Clorox Company CLX fell 5.9% to $136.11 following downbeat quarterly sales.

