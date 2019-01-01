InfuSystems Holdings (AMEX:INFU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for InfuSystems Holdings
The latest price target for InfuSystems Holdings (AMEX: INFU) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on April 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $27.00 expecting INFU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 182.72% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for InfuSystems Holdings (AMEX: INFU) was provided by Northland Capital Markets, and InfuSystems Holdings initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of InfuSystems Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for InfuSystems Holdings was filed on April 26, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 26, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $27.00. The current price InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) is trading at is $9.55, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
