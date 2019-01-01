QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/258.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.05 - 3.95
Mkt Cap
96.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.13
Shares
82.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 8:30AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 12:53PM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 7:25AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 11:35AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:49PM
Benzinga - Oct 1, 2021, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 4:37PM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 6:18AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 9:17AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 9:57AM
load more
IMV Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in making immunotherapies more effective, more broadly applicable, and more widely available to people facing cancer and other serious diseases. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

IMV Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IMV (IMV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IMV (NASDAQ: IMV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IMV's (IMV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IMV.

Q

What is the target price for IMV (IMV) stock?

A

The latest price target for IMV (NASDAQ: IMV) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on September 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting IMV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 241.88% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for IMV (IMV)?

A

The stock price for IMV (NASDAQ: IMV) is $1.17 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IMV (IMV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IMV.

Q

When is IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) reporting earnings?

A

IMV’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is IMV (IMV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IMV.

Q

What sector and industry does IMV (IMV) operate in?

A

IMV is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.