Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Immunic beat estimated earnings by 7.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.74 versus an estimate of $-0.8.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.28% drop in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.