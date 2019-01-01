Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Immunic
Immunic Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Immunic (NASDAQ: IMUX) was reported by SVB Leerink on June 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting IMUX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 166.27% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Immunic (NASDAQ: IMUX) was provided by SVB Leerink, and Immunic maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Immunic, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Immunic was filed on June 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Immunic (IMUX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $45.00 to $9.00. The current price Immunic (IMUX) is trading at is $3.38, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
