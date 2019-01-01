Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Immuron
The latest price target for Immuron (NASDAQ: IMRN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on October 18, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting IMRN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 424.48% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Immuron (NASDAQ: IMRN) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Immuron initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Immuron, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Immuron was filed on October 18, 2017 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 18, 2018.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Immuron (IMRN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $15.00. The current price Immuron (IMRN) is trading at is $2.86, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
