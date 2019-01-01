Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Feb 25
EPS
$-0.008
Quarterly Revenue
$231K
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
–
Earnings History
Immuron Questions & Answers
When is Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) reporting earnings?
Immuron (IMRN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 30, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 25, 2022 for H1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Immuron’s (NASDAQ:IMRN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $20.3K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
