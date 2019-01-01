|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE: IMPX) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for AEA-Bridges Impact.
There is no analysis for AEA-Bridges Impact
The stock price for AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE: IMPX) is $9.9286 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for AEA-Bridges Impact.
AEA-Bridges Impact does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for AEA-Bridges Impact.
AEA-Bridges Impact is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.