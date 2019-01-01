QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.3K
Div / Yield
0.13/3.16%
52 Wk
3.86 - 5.7
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
29.02
Open
-
P/E
9.87
EPS
-0.03
Shares
499M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
WeBuild SpA is a global construction company specialized in building large works and complex infrastructure for the sustainable mobility, hydroelectric energy, water, green buildings and the tunnelling sectors. It works in partnerships with other architects and designers to provide innovative solutions. Operating segments are reported by geographical regions: Italy and abroad.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

WeBuild Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WeBuild (IMPJY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WeBuild (OTCPK: IMPJY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WeBuild's (IMPJY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WeBuild.

Q

What is the target price for WeBuild (IMPJY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for WeBuild

Q

Current Stock Price for WeBuild (IMPJY)?

A

The stock price for WeBuild (OTCPK: IMPJY) is $4.25 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:53:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does WeBuild (IMPJY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on July 18, 2011.

Q

When is WeBuild (OTCPK:IMPJY) reporting earnings?

A

WeBuild does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WeBuild (IMPJY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WeBuild.

Q

What sector and industry does WeBuild (IMPJY) operate in?

A

WeBuild is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.