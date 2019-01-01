Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Immersion
Immersion Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Immersion (NASDAQ: IMMR) was reported by Colliers Securities on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting IMMR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Immersion (NASDAQ: IMMR) was provided by Colliers Securities, and Immersion downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Immersion, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Immersion was filed on November 4, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 4, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Immersion (IMMR) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Immersion (IMMR) is trading at is $5.69, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.