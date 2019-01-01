QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Imerjn Inc is a provider of cloud and file sharing solutions. The company develops mobile solutions that include mobile apps and tablet computers. Its platform broadcasts live events in High Definition with a new technology that combines hardware and a software platform to broadcast from multiple cameras, wirelessly an event.

Imerjn Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Imerjn (IMJN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Imerjn (OTCEM: IMJN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Imerjn's (IMJN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Imerjn.

Q

What is the target price for Imerjn (IMJN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Imerjn

Q

Current Stock Price for Imerjn (IMJN)?

A

The stock price for Imerjn (OTCEM: IMJN) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Dec 16 2021 20:33:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Imerjn (IMJN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imerjn.

Q

When is Imerjn (OTCEM:IMJN) reporting earnings?

A

Imerjn does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Imerjn (IMJN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Imerjn.

Q

What sector and industry does Imerjn (IMJN) operate in?

A

Imerjn is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.