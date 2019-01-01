|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Imerjn (OTCEM: IMJN) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Imerjn.
There is no analysis for Imerjn
The stock price for Imerjn (OTCEM: IMJN) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Dec 16 2021 20:33:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Imerjn.
Imerjn does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Imerjn.
Imerjn is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.