IMI
(OTCPK:IMIAY)
33.10
00
At close: May 18
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low31.74 - 49.64
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 130.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.2K
Mkt Cap4.3B
P/E18.11
50d Avg. Price33.8
Div / Yield0.6/1.82%
Payout Ratio31.75
EPS0
Total Float-

IMI (OTC:IMIAY), Dividends

IMI issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash IMI generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Sep 7, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

IMI Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next IMI (IMIAY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for IMI. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.37 on October 19, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own IMI (IMIAY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for IMI (IMIAY). The last dividend payout was on October 19, 2012 and was $0.37

Q
How much per share is the next IMI (IMIAY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for IMI (IMIAY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.37 on October 19, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for IMI (OTCPK:IMIAY)?
A

IMI has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for IMI (IMIAY) was $0.37 and was paid out next on October 19, 2012.

