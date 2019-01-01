QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.32/1.46%
52 Wk
18.5 - 25.01
Mkt Cap
5.7B
Payout Ratio
73.23
Open
-
P/E
24.2
EPS
0
Shares
260.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
IMI PLC is a specialized engineering company that manufactures and services products for controlling a movement of air and fluids. It develops technologies centered around valves and actuators to improve processes. The company's operating segments are grouped into three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. Solutions can help with power generation in nuclear power plants, fuel delivery, or provide heating and cooling systems to various buildings. Customers primarily work in energy, transportation, infrastructure, and other industrial sectors. The company operates a global service network to provide maintenance and repairs. Revenue-based by customer location are fairly split between western Europe, North America, and emerging markets.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

IMI Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IMI (IMIAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IMI (OTCPK: IMIAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IMI's (IMIAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IMI.

Q

What is the target price for IMI (IMIAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IMI

Q

Current Stock Price for IMI (IMIAF)?

A

The stock price for IMI (OTCPK: IMIAF) is $21.87 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 16:08:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IMI (IMIAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IMI.

Q

When is IMI (OTCPK:IMIAF) reporting earnings?

A

IMI does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IMI (IMIAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IMI.

Q

What sector and industry does IMI (IMIAF) operate in?

A

IMI is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.