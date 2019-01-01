Imax (NYSE:IMAX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$-0.140
Quarterly Revenue
$60M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$60M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Imax using advanced sorting and filters.
Imax Questions & Answers
When is Imax (NYSE:IMAX) reporting earnings?
Imax (IMAX) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Imax (NYSE:IMAX)?
The Actual EPS was $0.15, which missed the estimate of $0.22.
What were Imax’s (NYSE:IMAX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $87.8M, which missed the estimate of $95.3M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.