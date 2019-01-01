(IKNX), Quotes and News Summary

Ikonics Corp is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and selling of photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, awards and recognition industries. It has four segments. Chromaline, which is the key revenue driver, sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users. IKONICS Imaging sells photo resistant film, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment. Advanced Material Solutions provides sound deadening and weight reduction technology to the aerospace industry and products for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers. Digital Texturing Technology includes products related to patented and proprietary inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping.