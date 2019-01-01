ñol

Imperial Logistics
(OTC:IHLDY)
4.31
00
At close: Mar 16
4.30
-0.0100[-0.23%]
After Hours: 8:30AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.03 - 4.64
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 197.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap852M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Imperial Logistics (OTC:IHLDY), Dividends

Imperial Logistics issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Imperial Logistics generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.10%

Annual Dividend

$0.5030

Last Dividend

Sep 28, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Imperial Logistics Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Imperial Logistics (IHLDY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imperial Logistics. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on October 11, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Imperial Logistics (IHLDY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imperial Logistics (IHLDY). The last dividend payout was on October 11, 2018 and was $0.25

Q
How much per share is the next Imperial Logistics (IHLDY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imperial Logistics (IHLDY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on October 11, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Imperial Logistics (OTC:IHLDY)?
A

Imperial Logistics has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Imperial Logistics (IHLDY) was $0.25 and was paid out next on October 11, 2018.

