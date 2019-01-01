QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 5:06PM
iGo Inc is a United States based company operating in the electronics industry. It offers power management solutions and accessories for laptop computers and electronic mobile devices.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

iGo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iGo (IGOI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iGo (OTC: IGOI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iGo's (IGOI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iGo.

Q

What is the target price for iGo (IGOI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iGo

Q

Current Stock Price for iGo (IGOI)?

A

The stock price for iGo (OTC: IGOI) is $5.49 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 14:56:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iGo (IGOI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for iGo.

Q

When is iGo (OTC:IGOI) reporting earnings?

A

iGo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iGo (IGOI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iGo.

Q

What sector and industry does iGo (IGOI) operate in?

A

iGo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.