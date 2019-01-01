QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
IGO Ltd is a diversified metals miner based in Western Australia. Key exposures are to nickel and gold, with minor copper and cobalt revenue from Nova. Nova-Bollinger is the key asset and nickel is the major source of earnings from 2018, taking over from gold from the firms 30% share of the Tropicana mine. Both mines have relatively low operating costs but reserve life is less than 10 years. IGO has a bias towards growth through exploration. With the balance sheet in good shape and cash flow expected to be strong in the medium-term, we expect exploration expenditure and activity to be elevated. IGO is well placed to fund the development of any discoveries.

IGO Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IGO (IIDDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IGO (OTCPK: IIDDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IGO's (IIDDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IGO.

Q

What is the target price for IGO (IIDDY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IGO

Q

Current Stock Price for IGO (IIDDY)?

A

The stock price for IGO (OTCPK: IIDDY) is $17.995 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 14:51:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IGO (IIDDY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IGO.

Q

When is IGO (OTCPK:IIDDY) reporting earnings?

A

IGO does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IGO (IIDDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IGO.

Q

What sector and industry does IGO (IIDDY) operate in?

A

IGO is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.