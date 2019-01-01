QQQ
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ: IGOV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are iShares International Treasury Bond ETF's (IGOV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV)?

A

The stock price for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ: IGOV) is $48.13 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2017 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2017.

Q

When is iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) reporting earnings?

A

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV) operate in?

A

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.