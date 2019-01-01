Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 19
EPS
$0.490
Quarterly Revenue
$87.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$86.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Intl General Insurance using advanced sorting and filters.
Intl General Insurance Questions & Answers
When is Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) reporting earnings?
Intl General Insurance (IGIC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 19, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.05.
What were Intl General Insurance’s (NASDAQ:IGIC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $73.3M, which beat the estimate of $72.7M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.