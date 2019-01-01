Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Intl General Insurance
Intl General Insurance Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ: IGIC) was reported by RBC Capital on May 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting IGIC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.74% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ: IGIC) was provided by RBC Capital, and Intl General Insurance maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Intl General Insurance, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Intl General Insurance was filed on May 24, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Intl General Insurance (IGIC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $10.00 to $11.00. The current price Intl General Insurance (IGIC) is trading at is $7.60, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
