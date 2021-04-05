35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) jumped 46% to $5.14 after the company announced the commercial launch of a test to differentiate between COVID-19 and the Flu.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) shares jumped 40.6% to $13.64. The company recently reported that it filed a petition for a Chapter 11 reorganization.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) shares climbed 35.1% to $55.85 after the company announced on Friday its single-source Nanox.ARC digital x-ray technology has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) surged 29.6% to $43.40.
- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) gained 23.2% to $8.67 as the company agreed to be acquired by Graham Holdings Company for $8.50 per share in all-cash transaction valued at $323 million.
- dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NASDAQ: DMYD) rose 21.5% to $18.99 following a report that the company's SPAC acquisition target will be the official data partner for NFL games.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) gained 20.2% to $5.91 after the company reported results of Probudur in animal study.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) rose 20.1% to $1.2250. NanoVibronix recently disclosed that its Special Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for March 31, 2021, has been adjourned to allow for more time for stockholders to vote.
- Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) gained 19% to $9.42.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) rose 18.7% to $41.25.
- Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) rose 17% to $2.54. The company recently released Q4 results.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) gained 16.9% to $8.59. The company recently announced plans to launch MyoCorrect orofacial myofunctional therapy service.
- BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) surged 16.4% to $9.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) gained 15% to $8.23 after the company announced positive results from its Phase 2 clinical trial in Acute Myeloid Leukemia, including 5 patients responding to treatment.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) jumped 14.9% to $3.46.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) gained 13.5% to $4.37 as the company said managed services bookings for Q1 grew 130% year-over-year.
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) surged 12.6% to $15.69. GreenBox POS recently reported Q4 earnings results.
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) rose 12% to $4.20.
- Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR) gained 11.9% to $51.24. The company recently priced its IPO at $33 per share.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) climbed 9.5% to $53.49 after the company provided an update on its Bitcoin mining operations for Q1.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) rose 8.6% to $29.01 after the company announced the FDA approval of Qelbree for the treatment of ADHD.
- International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: IGIC) rose 8.5% to $8.85. IGI recently appointed Richard Foster as Head of Property, Political Violence and Contingency Business.
- LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) rose 7.6% to $10.78. Universal Display reported extension of long-term OLED deals with LG Display.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) rose 7.4% to $42.07. The company recently introduced new program to increase access to genetic testing for adult neurodegenerative conditions.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 5.1% to $695.44 as the company reported that it has delivered 184,800 vehicles in the first quarter, handily exceeding the 168,000 number analysts expected. Wedbush upgraded Tesla from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $950 to $1000.
Losers
- Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) shares dipped 26.1% to $9.20. The company announced plans to prioritize next-generation ETB candidates.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) fell 17.7% to $21.05 after the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Acadia Pharmaceuticals regarding its supplemental marketing application for Nuplazid (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with dementia-related psychosis (DRP).
- P&F Industries, Inc.(NASDAQ: PFIN) fell 12.8% to $6.68 after jumping over 16% on Thursday.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) fell 12.2% to $4.6010 after climbing 22% on Thursday. The company, last week, reported Q420 net loss of $32,000.
- Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) fell 11.6% to $10.53. The company recently announced partial exercise of underwriters option.
- Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) fell 11.5% to $5.14.
- Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) dropped 11.2% to $6.52.
- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) dipped 10.2% to $23.36. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) fell 7% to $6.50 after climbing over 18% on Thursday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 5.3% to $181.32 after the company reported that total global sales increased around 11% for the first nine-weeks of fiscal 2021. The company also announced at-the-market equity offering of 3.5 million shares.
