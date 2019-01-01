IDW Media Holdings (AMEX:IDW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 14
EPS
$0.150
Quarterly Revenue
$11.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$11.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of IDW Media Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.
IDW Media Holdings Questions & Answers
When is IDW Media Holdings (AMEX:IDW) reporting earnings?
IDW Media Holdings (IDW) is scheduled to report earnings on June 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 14, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for IDW Media Holdings (AMEX:IDW)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.09, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were IDW Media Holdings’s (AMEX:IDW) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $6.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
