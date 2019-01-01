Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.080
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Idera Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
When is Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) reporting earnings?
Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.12, which missed the estimate of $-0.88.
What were Idera Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:IDRA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $187K, which missed the estimate of $350K.
