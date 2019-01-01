QQQ
IDEX Biometrics ASA is a fingerprint imaging, recognition, and authentication technology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing fingerprint sensor products targeted at the mobile, smart, and ID card, and the Internet of Things markets. IDEX provides hardware and software fingerprint solutions suitable for embedding into products to strengthen security and enhance user-friendliness products. Its product portfolio includes Biometric fingerprint sensors, Biometrics fingerprint modules, Enrollment solutions, and others. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, America, and Asia.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.630-0.020 0.6100
REV820.000K787.000K-33.000K

IDEX Biometrics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IDEX Biometrics (IDBA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ: IDBA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IDEX Biometrics's (IDBA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for IDEX Biometrics (IDBA) stock?

A

The latest price target for IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ: IDBA) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on October 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting IDBA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 129.74% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for IDEX Biometrics (IDBA)?

A

The stock price for IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ: IDBA) is $15.67 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:59:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IDEX Biometrics (IDBA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IDEX Biometrics.

Q

When is IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA) reporting earnings?

A

IDEX Biometrics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is IDEX Biometrics (IDBA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IDEX Biometrics.

Q

What sector and industry does IDEX Biometrics (IDBA) operate in?

A

IDEX Biometrics is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.