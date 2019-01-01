ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Ichor Hldgs
(NASDAQ:ICHR)
29.80
-0.11[-0.37%]
At close: Jun 6
29.80
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low29.68 - 30.96
52 Week High/Low23.1 - 56.66
Open / Close30.59 / 29.8
Float / Outstanding23.2M / 28.6M
Vol / Avg.99.5K / 239.5K
Mkt Cap853.2M
P/E13.47
50d Avg. Price30.45
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.28
Total Float23.2M

Ichor Hldgs (NASDAQ:ICHR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Ichor Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$0.700

Quarterly Revenue

$293.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$293.1M

Earnings Recap

Ichor Hldgs (NASDAQ:ICHR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ichor Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.9.

Revenue was up $28.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ichor Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.91 0.88 0.85 0.72
EPS Actual 0.90 0.81 0.90 0.76
Revenue Estimate 291.04M 280.80M 285.00M 258.20M
Revenue Actual 287.19M 262.86M 282.31M 264.57M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.91 0.88 0.85 0.72
EPS Actual 0.90 0.81 0.90 0.76
Revenue Estimate 291.04M 280.80M 285.00M 258.20M
Revenue Actual 287.19M 262.86M 282.31M 264.57M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Ichor Hldgs management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $0.68 and $0.94 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Ichor Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Ichor Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is Ichor Hldgs (NASDAQ:ICHR) reporting earnings?
A

Ichor Hldgs (ICHR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ichor Hldgs (NASDAQ:ICHR)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.60, which hit the estimate of $0.60.

Q
What were Ichor Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:ICHR) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $159.7M, which beat the estimate of $157.3M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.