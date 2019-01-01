Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) was reported by Argus Research on June 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $138.00 expecting ICE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.81% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) was provided by Argus Research, and Intercontinental Exchange maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Intercontinental Exchange, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Intercontinental Exchange was filed on June 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $148.00 to $138.00. The current price Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) is trading at is $100.87, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
