QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.9 - 19.05
Mkt Cap
54.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
8.17
EPS
0.14
Shares
3.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 3:57PM
Benzinga - Mar 3, 2021, 3:56PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
ICC Holdings Inc is a specialty insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability coverages for the food and beverage industry. The company markets its products through a network of independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ICC Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ICC Holdings (ICCH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ICC Holdings (NASDAQ: ICCH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ICC Holdings's (ICCH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ICC Holdings (ICCH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ICC Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for ICC Holdings (ICCH)?

A

The stock price for ICC Holdings (NASDAQ: ICCH) is $16.61 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ICC Holdings (ICCH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ICC Holdings.

Q

When is ICC Holdings (NASDAQ:ICCH) reporting earnings?

A

ICC Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is ICC Holdings (ICCH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ICC Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does ICC Holdings (ICCH) operate in?

A

ICC Holdings is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.