|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.250
|1.280
|0.0300
|REV
|147.530M
|147.910M
|380.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ: IBTX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Independent Bank Gr’s space includes: First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB), First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB), International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB).
The latest price target for Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ: IBTX) was reported by Truist Securities on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 85.00 expecting IBTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.38% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ: IBTX) is $74.97 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.
Independent Bank Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Independent Bank Gr.
Independent Bank Gr is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.