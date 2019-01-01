QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
74.8 - 76.67
Vol / Avg.
156.9K/193.6K
Div / Yield
1.52/2.03%
52 Wk
62.82 - 80.71
Mkt Cap
3.2B
Payout Ratio
97.78
Open
76.44
P/E
55.53
EPS
1.39
Shares
42.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 11:50AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 8:57AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 5:03PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 3:30PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 5:02PM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 5:07PM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 5:01PM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 4:28PM
Benzinga - Apr 26, 2021, 6:00PM
Benzinga - Mar 19, 2021, 9:20AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Independent Bank Group Inc is a bank holding company. It offers services such as checking, savings, term loans, energy finance, equipment finance, regular business savings, wealth management, certificate of deposits, auto loans, personal loans, and other banking services. The bank generates its revenue in the form of net interests.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2501.280 0.0300
REV147.530M147.910M380.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Independent Bank Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Independent Bank Gr (IBTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ: IBTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Independent Bank Gr's (IBTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Independent Bank Gr (IBTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ: IBTX) was reported by Truist Securities on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 85.00 expecting IBTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.38% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Independent Bank Gr (IBTX)?

A

The stock price for Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ: IBTX) is $74.97 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Independent Bank Gr (IBTX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) reporting earnings?

A

Independent Bank Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Independent Bank Gr (IBTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Independent Bank Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Independent Bank Gr (IBTX) operate in?

A

Independent Bank Gr is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.