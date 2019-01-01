Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 25
EPS
$1.220
Quarterly Revenue
$145.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$144.2M
Earnings History
Independent Bank Gr Questions & Answers
When is Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) reporting earnings?
Independent Bank Gr (IBTX) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX)?
The Actual EPS was $0.82, which beat the estimate of $0.81.
What were Independent Bank Gr’s (NASDAQ:IBTX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $79.8M, which missed the estimate of $79.9M.
