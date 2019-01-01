Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Independent Bank Gr
Independent Bank Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ: IBTX) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on March 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting IBTX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ: IBTX) was provided by Janney Montgomery Scott, and Independent Bank Gr initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Independent Bank Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Independent Bank Gr was filed on March 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Independent Bank Gr (IBTX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Independent Bank Gr (IBTX) is trading at is $72.59, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
