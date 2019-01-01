International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.840
Quarterly Revenue
$133.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$133.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of International Bancshares using advanced sorting and filters.
International Bancshares Questions & Answers
When is International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) reporting earnings?
International Bancshares (IBOC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were International Bancshares’s (NASDAQ:IBOC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $128.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.