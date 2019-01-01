QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
International Baler Corp is a manufacturer of baling equipment that is fabricated from steel and utilizes hydraulic and electrical components to compress a variety of materials into bales for easier handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. Materials commonly baled include scrap metal, corrugated boxes, newsprint, aluminum cans, plastic bottles, and other solid waste. Its applications include baling of textile materials, fibers, and synthetic rubber. The company recognizes revenues from the sale of finished products, equipment installation, and others primarily in the US.

International Baler Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy International Baler (IBAL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of International Baler (OTCPK: IBAL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are International Baler's (IBAL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for International Baler.

Q

What is the target price for International Baler (IBAL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for International Baler

Q

Current Stock Price for International Baler (IBAL)?

A

The stock price for International Baler (OTCPK: IBAL) is $1.93 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 19:06:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does International Baler (IBAL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for International Baler.

Q

When is International Baler (OTCPK:IBAL) reporting earnings?

A

International Baler does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is International Baler (IBAL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for International Baler.

Q

What sector and industry does International Baler (IBAL) operate in?

A

International Baler is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.