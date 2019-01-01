International Baler Corp is a manufacturer of baling equipment that is fabricated from steel and utilizes hydraulic and electrical components to compress a variety of materials into bales for easier handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. Materials commonly baled include scrap metal, corrugated boxes, newsprint, aluminum cans, plastic bottles, and other solid waste. Its applications include baling of textile materials, fibers, and synthetic rubber. The company recognizes revenues from the sale of finished products, equipment installation, and others primarily in the US.