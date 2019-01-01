Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Industrias Bachoco SAB reported an EPS of $2.17.

Revenue was up $277.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.87% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Industrias Bachoco SAB's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.79 0.83 0.60 EPS Actual 0.63 0.82 1.48 2.06 Revenue Estimate 963.00M 958.00M 955.00M 849.00M Revenue Actual 1.04B 980.10M 1.05B 948.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.