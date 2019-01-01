ñol

Industrias Bachoco SAB
(NYSE:IBA)
47.20
-0.05[-0.11%]
Last update: 1:08PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low47.2 - 48.11
52 Week High/Low36.98 - 47.8
Open / Close47.48 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 50M
Vol / Avg.6.4K / 16.2K
Mkt Cap2.4B
P/E9.08
50d Avg. Price45.75
Div / Yield1.35/2.85%
Payout Ratio16.58
EPS43.2
Total Float-

Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Industrias Bachoco SAB reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 29

EPS

$2.170

Quarterly Revenue

$1.2B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$24.4B

Earnings Recap

 

Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Industrias Bachoco SAB reported an EPS of $2.17.

Revenue was up $277.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.87% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Industrias Bachoco SAB's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.57 0.79 0.83 0.60
EPS Actual 0.63 0.82 1.48 2.06
Revenue Estimate 963.00M 958.00M 955.00M 849.00M
Revenue Actual 1.04B 980.10M 1.05B 948.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Industrias Bachoco SAB Questions & Answers

Q
When is Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA) reporting earnings?
A

Industrias Bachoco SAB (IBA) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.90, which beat the estimate of $1.51.

Q
What were Industrias Bachoco SAB’s (NYSE:IBA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $833.3M, which beat the estimate of $719M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.