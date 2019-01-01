Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Industrias Bachoco SAB reported an EPS of $2.17.
Revenue was up $277.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.87% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Industrias Bachoco SAB's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.57
|0.79
|0.83
|0.60
|EPS Actual
|0.63
|0.82
|1.48
|2.06
|Revenue Estimate
|963.00M
|958.00M
|955.00M
|849.00M
|Revenue Actual
|1.04B
|980.10M
|1.05B
|948.00M
Industrias Bachoco SAB Questions & Answers
Industrias Bachoco SAB (IBA) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $1.90, which beat the estimate of $1.51.
The Actual Revenue was $833.3M, which beat the estimate of $719M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.