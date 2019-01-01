QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
60.9 - 61.82
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/0.8K
Div / Yield
1.96/3.22%
52 Wk
51.2 - 66.61
Mkt Cap
6.6B
Payout Ratio
27.01
Open
61.82
P/E
10.11
EPS
2.01
Shares
107.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
iA Financial Corp is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

iA Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iA Financial (IAFNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iA Financial (OTCPK: IAFNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iA Financial's (IAFNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iA Financial.

Q

What is the target price for iA Financial (IAFNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iA Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for iA Financial (IAFNF)?

A

The stock price for iA Financial (OTCPK: IAFNF) is $60.95 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iA Financial (IAFNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for iA Financial.

Q

When is iA Financial (OTCPK:IAFNF) reporting earnings?

A

iA Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iA Financial (IAFNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iA Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does iA Financial (IAFNF) operate in?

A

iA Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.