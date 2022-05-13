RBC Capital Cuts iA Financial Price Target By ~10%

- iA Financial Corporation Inc IAG IAFNF price target has been reduced to C$86 from C$96 by RBC Capital analyst Darko Mihelic to account for higher risk in the current environment.
- The analyst maintained the Outperform rating on the shares.
- Mihelic mentioned that analysts have significantly reduced the 2022 core EPS estimate following the quarter, but the 2023 core EPS estimate only moves slightly lower.
- The analyst believes IAG will miss 2022 guidance but views the negative stock price reaction as overdone and already discounting this probability.
- Price Action: IAG shares are trading higher by 7.81% at C$64.09 on TSX on the last check Friday.
