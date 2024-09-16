iTeos Therapeutics, Upstart Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 100 points on Monday.
Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. ITOS fell sharply in today's pre-market trading.
The company announced follow-up interim data from GALAXIES Lung-201.
iTeos Therapeutics shares dipped 13.7% to $14.40 in pre-market trading.
Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.
- Vizsla Silver Corp. VZLA shares fell 11.4% to $1.94 in pre-market trading. Vizsla Silver announced a $65 million bought deal financing.
- Murano Global Investments Plc MRNO shares tumbled 11.1% to $8.89 in pre-market trading after jumping 36% on Friday.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST shares fell 8.5% to $34.79 in pre-market trading. Upstart announced a proposed private offering of $300,000,000 of convertible senior notes due 2029.
- Guardant Health, Inc. GH shares dipped 8.2% to $24.60 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Friday.
- Hyliion Holdings Corp. HYLN shares fell 6.7% to $1.96 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Friday. Hyliion Holdings, last week, announced it has been awarded a $15 million + contract by the Office of Naval Research to develop its KARNO generator for Navy ships and stationary power applications.
- Instil Bio, Inc. TIL shares declined 6.1% to $79.40 in pre-market trading. Instil Bio and ImmuneOnco announced a global registrational strategy for PD-l1xvegf bispecific antibody, SYN-2510/IMM2510, in non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer.
- Canaan Inc. CAN fell 5.6% to $1.01 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Friday.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. SLDB shares slipped 3% to $7.70 in pre-market trading after adding around 3% on Friday.
- Nova Ltd. NVMI shares fell 3% to $200.64 in pre-market trading.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR shares slipped 2.4% to $138.10 in pre-market trading amid a drop in the price of Bitcoin. MicroStrategy shares gained over 8% on Friday after the company announced the purchase of 18,300 bitcoin.
Now Read This:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in