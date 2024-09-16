iTeos Therapeutics, Upstart Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 100 points on Monday.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. ITOS fell sharply in today's pre-market trading.

The company announced follow-up interim data from GALAXIES Lung-201.

iTeos Therapeutics shares dipped 13.7% to $14.40 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.

Vizsla Silver Corp. VZLA shares fell 11.4% to $1.94 in pre-market trading. Vizsla Silver announced a $65 million bought deal financing.

shares fell 11.4% to $1.94 in pre-market trading. Vizsla Silver announced a $65 million bought deal financing. Murano Global Investments Plc MRNO shares tumbled 11.1% to $8.89 in pre-market trading after jumping 36% on Friday.

shares tumbled 11.1% to $8.89 in pre-market trading after jumping 36% on Friday. Upstart Holdings, In c. UPST shares fell 8.5% to $34.79 in pre-market trading. Upstart announced a proposed private offering of $300,000,000 of convertible senior notes due 2029.

c. shares fell 8.5% to $34.79 in pre-market trading. Upstart announced a proposed private offering of $300,000,000 of convertible senior notes due 2029. Guardant Health, Inc . GH shares dipped 8.2% to $24.60 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Friday.

. shares dipped 8.2% to $24.60 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. HYLN shares fell 6.7% to $1.96 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Friday. Hyliion Holdings, last week, announced it has been awarded a $15 million + contract by the Office of Naval Research to develop its KARNO generator for Navy ships and stationary power applications.

shares fell 6.7% to $1.96 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Friday. Hyliion Holdings, last week, announced it has been awarded a $15 million + contract by the Office of Naval Research to develop its KARNO generator for Navy ships and stationary power applications. Instil Bio, Inc . TIL shares declined 6.1% to $79.40 in pre-market trading. Instil Bio and ImmuneOnco announced a global registrational strategy for PD-l1xvegf bispecific antibody, SYN-2510/IMM2510, in non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer.

. shares declined 6.1% to $79.40 in pre-market trading. Instil Bio and ImmuneOnco announced a global registrational strategy for PD-l1xvegf bispecific antibody, SYN-2510/IMM2510, in non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. Canaan Inc . CAN fell 5.6% to $1.01 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Friday.

. fell 5.6% to $1.01 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Friday. Solid Biosciences In c. SLDB shares slipped 3% to $7.70 in pre-market trading after adding around 3% on Friday.

c. shares slipped 3% to $7.70 in pre-market trading after adding around 3% on Friday. Nova Ltd. NVMI shares fell 3% to $200.64 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 3% to $200.64 in pre-market trading. MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR shares slipped 2.4% to $138.10 in pre-market trading amid a drop in the price of Bitcoin. MicroStrategy shares gained over 8% on Friday after the company announced the purchase of 18,300 bitcoin.

