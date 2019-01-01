QQQ
Range
21.15 - 21.45
Vol / Avg.
1.7K/1.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
17.51 - 23.29
Mkt Cap
46M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
21.45
P/E
7.45
EPS
0.56
Shares
2.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
HV Bancorp Inc is the holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank, a community bank located in suburban Philadelphia. The company through its subsidiary offers a wide variety of savings, checking and certificate of deposit accounts to its retail and business customers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.170
REV3.850M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

HV Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HV Bancorp (HVBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HV Bancorp (NASDAQ: HVBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HV Bancorp's (HVBC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for HV Bancorp (HVBC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HV Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for HV Bancorp (HVBC)?

A

The stock price for HV Bancorp (NASDAQ: HVBC) is $21.1475 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:56:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HV Bancorp (HVBC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HV Bancorp.

Q

When is HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) reporting earnings?

A

HV Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is HV Bancorp (HVBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HV Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does HV Bancorp (HVBC) operate in?

A

HV Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.