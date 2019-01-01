QQQ
Range
49.3 - 50.75
Vol / Avg.
87K/142.8K
Div / Yield
1.08/2.19%
52 Wk
42.84 - 54.04
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
19.2
Open
50.33
P/E
9.88
EPS
1.13
Shares
42.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Heartland Financial USA Inc is a multi-bank holding company that offers a wide range of commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to businesses, including public sector and non-profit entities, and individuals. It also provides traditional and non-traditional service channels including online banking, mobile banking, and telephone banking. It operates through its one reportable segment that is Community banking and generates revenue from the same.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2201.120 -0.1000
REV177.680M169.924M-7.756M

Heartland Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Heartland Financial (HTLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Heartland Financial (NASDAQ: HTLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Heartland Financial's (HTLF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Heartland Financial (HTLF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Heartland Financial (NASDAQ: HTLF) was reported by Stephens & Co. on October 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting HTLF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.46% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Heartland Financial (HTLF)?

A

The stock price for Heartland Financial (NASDAQ: HTLF) is $49.4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Heartland Financial (HTLF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Heartland Financial (NASDAQ:HTLF) reporting earnings?

A

Heartland Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Heartland Financial (HTLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Heartland Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Heartland Financial (HTLF) operate in?

A

Heartland Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.