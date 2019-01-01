Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Heartland Financial USA
Heartland Financial USA Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ: HTLF) was reported by Stephens & Co. on October 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $60.00 expecting HTLF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.59% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ: HTLF) was provided by Stephens & Co., and Heartland Financial USA upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Heartland Financial USA, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Heartland Financial USA was filed on October 26, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 26, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $55.00 to $60.00. The current price Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) is trading at is $44.25, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
