Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 25
EPS
$1.120
Quarterly Revenue
$169.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$169.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Heartland Financial USA using advanced sorting and filters.
Heartland Financial USA Questions & Answers
When is Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) reporting earnings?
Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)?
The Actual EPS was $0.81, which beat the estimate of $0.73.
What were Heartland Financial USA’s (NASDAQ:HTLF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $100.2M, which missed the estimate of $103.5M.
