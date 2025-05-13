Why Coinbase Global Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN rose sharply in today's pre-market trading.

Coinbase is set to join the S&P 500, replacing Discover Financial Services DFS in the benchmark index, according to a Monday announcement. The inclusion of Coinbase in the S&P 500 will become effective before trading begins on May 19, according to a press release shared by S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Coinbase shares jumped 9.2% to $226.29 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Lichen International Limited LICN rose 133.6% to $8.13 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.

rose 133.6% to $8.13 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday. Inno Holdings Inc. INHD surged 75.8% to $4.15 in pre-market trading. INNO HOLDINGS shares dipped 56% on Monday after the company announced a strategic cooperation with New Life Technology Development on developing a B2B marketplace platform.

surged 75.8% to $4.15 in pre-market trading. INNO HOLDINGS shares dipped 56% on Monday after the company announced a strategic cooperation with New Life Technology Development on developing a B2B marketplace platform. Landsea Homes Corporation LSEA gained 58.5% to $11.12 in pre-market trading after New Home Co. agreed to acquire the company for $11.30 per share in an all-cash transaction. Landsea Homes also reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

gained 58.5% to $11.12 in pre-market trading after New Home Co. agreed to acquire the company for $11.30 per share in an all-cash transaction. Landsea Homes also reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss. Crown LNG Holdings Limited CGBS jumped 42.1% to $0.1706 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.

jumped 42.1% to $0.1706 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. XLO gained 32.8% to $0.9701 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly results.

gained 32.8% to $0.9701 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly results. WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. WLGS surged 24.5% to $0.3102 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 43% on Monday.

surged 24.5% to $0.3102 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 43% on Monday. Profound Medical Corp . PROF climbed 23.5% to $5.30 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted downbeat first-quarter results.

. climbed 23.5% to $5.30 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted downbeat first-quarter results. GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT gained 11.6% to $17.74 in pre-market after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

gained 11.6% to $17.74 in pre-market after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARWR gained 10% to $15.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Losers

Polyrizon Ltd. PLRZ shares fell 92% to $0.0281 in pre-market trading. Polyrizon recently announced its planned reverse split will not be effected.

shares fell 92% to $0.0281 in pre-market trading. Polyrizon recently announced its planned reverse split will not be effected. DevvStream Corp. DEVS fell 48.8% to $0.67 in pre-market trading after jumping 290% on Monday.

fell 48.8% to $0.67 in pre-market trading after jumping 290% on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc . SGMO fell 32.3% to $0.5055 in today's pre-market trading following weaker-than-expected first-quarter results.

. fell 32.3% to $0.5055 in today's pre-market trading following weaker-than-expected first-quarter results. Kearny Financial Corp . KRNY shares dipped 23.5% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Monday.

. shares dipped 23.5% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Monday. 3D Systems Corporation DDD shares fell 20.7% to $2.02 in pre-market trading after the company posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

shares fell 20.7% to $2.02 in pre-market trading after the company posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results. Kindly MD, Inc. KDLY dipped 18.2% to $11.15 in pre-market trading. KindlyMD shares jumped 251% on Monday after the company announced a merger agreement with Nakamoto Holdings to start a Bitcoin treasury strategy.

dipped 18.2% to $11.15 in pre-market trading. KindlyMD shares jumped 251% on Monday after the company announced a merger agreement with Nakamoto Holdings to start a Bitcoin treasury strategy. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc . AXDX fell 18% to $0.11 in pre-market trading after dipping 9% on Monday. Accelerate Diagnostics recently announced it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

. fell 18% to $0.11 in pre-market trading after dipping 9% on Monday. Accelerate Diagnostics recently announced it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Klotho Neurosciences, Inc . KLTO shares tumbled 17% to $0.1448 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.

. shares tumbled 17% to $0.1448 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday. Heritage Commerce Corp HTBK declined 15.4% to $8.00 in pre-market trading.

declined 15.4% to $8.00 in pre-market trading. Rigetti Computing Inc RGTI fell 12.1% to $10.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed first-quarter financial results.

