Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Heritage Commerce
The latest price target for Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ: HTBK) was reported by Raymond James on May 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting HTBK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.34% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ: HTBK) was provided by Raymond James, and Heritage Commerce maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Heritage Commerce, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Heritage Commerce was filed on May 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Heritage Commerce (HTBK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $14.00 to $13.00. The current price Heritage Commerce (HTBK) is trading at is $11.37, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
