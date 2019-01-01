Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hudson Global
Hudson Global Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Hudson Global (NASDAQ: HSON) was reported by BMO Capital on August 11, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.50 expecting HSON to fall to within 12 months (a possible -93.31% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hudson Global (NASDAQ: HSON) was provided by BMO Capital, and Hudson Global maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hudson Global, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hudson Global was filed on August 11, 2015 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 11, 2016.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hudson Global (HSON) rating was a maintained with a price target of $3.00 to $2.50. The current price Hudson Global (HSON) is trading at is $37.39, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.