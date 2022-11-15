Why Infinity Pharmaceuticals Shares Tumbled Around 38%; Here Are 79 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OPNT shares surged 113.8% to settle at $20.10 on Monday. Indivior PLC agreed to acquire Opiant Pharmaceuticals for $20.00 per share in cash, plus contingent value rights (CVRs) of up to $8.00 per share.
- Freight Technologies, Inc. FRGT shares climbed 113.6% to close at $0.4410 on Monday after analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage of the stock with a $2.25 price target.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT shares gained 72.3% to close at $3.79 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA jumped 45.6% to close at $0.4048.
- Porch Group, Inc. PRCH rose 37.3% to close at $1.40. The compamy recently posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. MFH gained 36.1% to close at $0.7358.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS rose 32.6% to close at $0.3846. Clovis Oncology recently warned of a possible bankruptcy amid liquidity concerns.
- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY gained 31.3% to close at $6.97 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. CABA jumped 30.7% to close at $3.11. Cabaletta Bio recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.39 per share.
- MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO jumped 29% to close at $9.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results.
- Meta Materials Inc. MMAT surged 29% to close at $1.69.
- Yiren Digital Ltd. YRD gained 27.7% to close at $1.29.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. ISIG jumped 27.7% to close at $8.34. Insignia Systems recently posted Q3 EPS of $6.57.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA rose 26.9% to close at $0.1650, possibly on continued strength after Zacks Small-Cap Research set a $2.50 price target on the stock.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation PDSB gained 26.1% to close at $7.06 after the company announced 100% clinical response in cervical cancer patients in preliminary data from the IMMUNOCERV Phase 2 clinical trial. The company also reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. ONTX gained 25.8% to close at $0.88 following Q3 results.
- Immersion Corporation IMMR jumped 23.6% to close at $6.81. Immersion posted Q3 EPS of $0.28.
- HireRight Holdings Corporation HRT climbed 23.5% to close at $9.52. HireRight’s board authorized a $100 million share repurchase program.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC gained 22.8% to close at $2.37 after the company announced it received written guidance from the FDA that an acute pain indication may be appropriate for its lead Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection product, PF614.
- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. STBX jumped 20.6% to close at $2.11.
- Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM gained 20.3% to close at $0.1480 after gaining 7% on Friday.
- CNFinance Holdings Limited CNF gained 19.7% to close at $1.70.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU surged 19.2% to settle at $0.8888.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO jumped 18.4% to settle at $2.25.
- Kidpik Corp. PIK climbed 18% to close at $1.05. KIDPIK is expected to release Q3 results on November 15, 2022.
- GlycoMimetics, Inc. GLYC gained 16.9% to close at $1.45.
- Agenus Inc. AGEN climbed 16.7% to close at $2.93. Agenus recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.19 per share.
- Clear Secure, Inc. YOU rose 16.6% to close at $29.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited DDL surged 16.2% to close at $4.08. The company recently reported better-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS results.
- CIRCOR International, Inc. CIR gained 14.9% to close at $24.90 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- CureVac N.V. CVAC gained 12.5% to close at $8.27.
- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARMP gained 11.9% to close at $3.21. Armata Pharmaceuticals recently reported a Q3 loss of $0.24 per share.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT climbed 11.5% to close at $0.2899 following strong quarterly results.
- HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM climbed 10.9% to close at $10.98 after the company reported initial results from FRUTIGA. The company said the trial met one of the primary endpoints of statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival.
- Daseke, Inc. DSKE rose 9.7% to close at $6.55. Daseke said that the company has entered into an agreement with its Founder, Mr. Don R. Daseke, and his affiliates, to repurchase their total holdings in the company at a purchase price of $6 per share.
- TAL Education Group TAL climbed 8.8% to close at $5.18.
- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. XIN gained 7.8% to close at $0.4960.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. BW gained 7.4% to close at $5.23. Babcock & Wilcox Construction Co. LLC was awarded $42 million in large North American upgrade projects.
- monday.com Ltd. MNDY gained 7.3% to settle at $102.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 financial results.
Losers
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. STSA shares tumbled 83.2% to close at $0.6795 on Monday after the company reported topline results from the STS101 SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trial in migraine patients.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. SLS fell 44% to close at $2.55 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and provided a business update.
- Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE declined 40% to close at $0.12. Nuwellis recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INFI fell 37.8% to close at $0.7402. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted a Q3 loss of $0.12 per share. The company also reported an update from its MARIO-3 study of eganelisib in combination with atezolizumab and nab-paclitaxel in front-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) patients.
- POINT Biopharma Global Inc. PNT dipped 37.4% to settle at $5.72. Lantheus and POINT Biopharma announced collaboration and exclusive license agreements for commercialization of PNT2002 & PNT2003.
- Lumos Pharma, Inc. LUMO fell 34.7% to close at $5.82. Lumos Pharma posted a Q3 loss of $0.86 per share and disclosed interim results from two Phase 2 trials evaluating oral LUM-201 for moderate pediatric growth hormone deficiency.
- Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. GWAV dipped 28.6% to settle at $1.0075.
- SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR declined 28.6% to close at $1.50.
- MorphoSys AG MOR shares dropped 28.1% to close at $3.94. MorphoSys’ licensing partner Roche issued an update on Phase 3 GRADUATE program for Gantenerumab in early Alzheimer’s disease.
- Tremor International Ltd TRMR fell 26.1% to close at $6.52 after gaining over 5% on Friday.
- Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. STOK fell 25.3% to close at $9.33 after the company reported a wider Q3 loss.
- TuanChe Limited TC dropped 24.3% to settle at $7.51.
- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. HCDI dropped 24.1% to close at $0.6601. Harbor Custom Development posted a Q3 loss of $0.37 per share.
- Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. DPSI dipped 22.8% to close at $5.71 following Q3 results.
- Actelis Networks, Inc. ASNS fell 22.7% to close at $0.6103. Actelis Networks posted a Q3 loss of $0.13 per share.
- 908 Devices Inc. MASS fell 22.1% to settle at $12.48 as the company lowered its FY22 revenue forecast.
- Hudson Global, Inc. HSON dropped 22% to close at $22.00.
- Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD shares declined 19.8% to close at $0.1950 after dropping around 7% on Friday.
- Rail Vision Ltd. RVSN fell 19% to settle at $0.7105.
- AGBA Acquisition Limited AGBA dropped 18.7% to settle at $5.71.
- Alight, Inc. ALIT dropped 18.2% to close at $8.06 after the company announced a 20M share common stock offering.
- Carvana Co. CVNA declined 18% to close at $9.74.
- Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG declined 17.7% to close at $0.2595. Performance Shipping posted Q3 EPS of $0.10.
- Altus Power, Inc. AMPS dropped 16.6% to settle at $7.12 following Q3 results.
- Ascendis Pharma A/S ASND fell 16.5% to close at $110.26. Ascendis Pharma announced positive topline results from the ACcomplisH Phase 2 trial of once-weekly TransCon CNP compared to a placebo in children with achondroplasia aged 2 to 10 years old.
- CareMax, Inc. CMAX dipped 16.2% to close at $4.57. CareMax recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.25 per share.
- Latham Group, Inc. SWIM fell 15.4% to settle at $3.52.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. IOVA dipped 14.9% to close at $7.56.
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS fell 14.6% to settle at $13.45.
- Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. AQN fell 14.3% to close at $7.97. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS. Several analysts downgraded the stock today.
- Pear Therapeutics, Inc. PEAR dropped 13.4% to settle at $2.52. Pear Therapeutics posted a Q3 loss of $0.22 per share.
- 2U, Inc. TWOU dipped 13.1% to close at $7.35.
- Oatly Group AB OTLY fell 12.7% to close at $2.14 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX dropped 11.4% to close at $4.13.
- CS Disco, Inc. LAW declined 11.2% to close at $9.19.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. TOMZ declined 11% to close at $0.6392. TOMI Environmental Solutions recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.03 per share.
- 8x8, Inc. EGHT fell 10.5% to close at $4.25.
- Transphorm, Inc. TGAN fell 8.5% to close at $6.44.
- 5E Advanced Materials Inc. FEAM dropped 7.3% to close at $11.65. 5E Advanced Materials, on Friday, reported Q1 results.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY fell 5.3% to close at $3.74. Bed Bath & Beyond reported additional privately negotiated senior notes exchanges and concurrent private placement of common stock with several institutional holders.
