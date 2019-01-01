HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 26
EPS
$0.700
Quarterly Revenue
$12.5B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$15.3B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of HSBC Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.
HSBC Holdings Questions & Answers
When is HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) reporting earnings?
HSBC Holdings (HSBC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.95, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were HSBC Holdings’s (NYSE:HSBC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $13.2B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.