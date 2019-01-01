Harvest Health (OTC:HRVSF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Aug 10
EPS
$-0.040
Quarterly Revenue
$102.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
$102.5M
Earnings History
Harvest Health Questions & Answers
When is Harvest Health (OTC:HRVSF) reporting earnings?
Harvest Health (HRVSF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 10, 2021 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Harvest Health (OTC:HRVSF)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.07, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Harvest Health’s (OTC:HRVSF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $19.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
