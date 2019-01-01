Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Harrow Health
Harrow Health Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Harrow Health (NASDAQ: HROW) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting HROW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 162.47% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Harrow Health (NASDAQ: HROW) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Harrow Health maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Harrow Health, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Harrow Health was filed on May 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Harrow Health (HROW) rating was a maintained with a price target of $17.00 to $20.00. The current price Harrow Health (HROW) is trading at is $7.62, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
